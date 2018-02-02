SLIDESHOW: NWLA ROTC students honored for black history program

A group of Northwest Louisiana ROTC students was honored during a black history program put on at Bill Cockrell recreation center.

Southwood, Green Oaks, Huntington, and Booker T. Washington were a few of 11 High Schools in attendance today for an ROTC Black History Program.

This years theme was African Americans in times of was FT. The Tuskegee Airmen

ROTC participants received certificates of appreciation.

