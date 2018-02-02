SPD: Man arrested after domestic shooting incident

A man is facing charges for a domestic shooting that injured two people in south Shreveport Tuesday.

It happened just after 7 p.m. in the 2000 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop at the Castlewood Apartment Complex.

When officers got there they found two men who were suffering multiple gunshot injuries.

Police say 24-year-old Anthony Wilson was grazed at least three times and was treated on scene by medics with the Shreveport Fire Department.

Elijah Bridges, 22, had gunshot wounds to his arm and leg and was taken to University Health Hospital for treatment.

While the Crime Scene Unit collected physical evidence, detectives began interviewing witnesses and the victims.

Through their investigation detectives learned that 25-year-old Lauren Hayes had been involved in a dispute with her estranged husband 25-year-old Wynston Scott.

Police say Hayes agreed to meet Scott at a local restaurant to exchange their child. As the victims exited the apartment to go to the restaurant, Scott reportedly appeared in the parking lot and allegedly began firing multiple shots at them striking Wilson and Woods.

On February 1, a warrant was issued for Scott charging him with attempted first-degree murder and 2 counts of aggravated criminal damage to property.

Greenwood Police Department arrested Scott later that day and booked him into the Caddo Correctional Center.

His bond was set at $500,000.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.