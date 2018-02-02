Man arrested, accused of robbing, shooting woman after selling her drugs

A Shreveport man is behind bars for allegedly shooting a woman during a robbery back in January.

Police say 43-year-old Roylin Grant went to a home in the 700 block of West 63rd Street of a 36-year-old woman named Melissa to sell drugs to her.

Police say Grant left the home after the narcotics exchange but allegedly returned minutes later, broke in through the front door of the woman’s home and attempted to rob her.

The woman reportedly fought back and Grant allegedly shot her twice, took her purse that had an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene.

Melissa the victim was taken to University Health Hospital with what was described as non-life threatening injuries.

Police say on February 1, Grant was taken into custody without incident at his home in the 400 block of Hyde Park. He was charged with one count each of armed robbery, aggravated battery, convicted felon in possession of a firearm and probation violations.

He was booked into the Shreveport City Jail.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.