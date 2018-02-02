1 injured, 1 in custody in Wake Village shooting

A man is behind bars for allegedly shooting another man during a dispute in Bowie County Thursday night.

It happened about 11 p.m. in the 300 block of West Greenfield Avenue in Wake Village.

Detective Todd Aultman with Wake Village Police Department says the victim, identified as 35-year-old Jesse Scott Burns went to the house and got into an argument with the suspected shooter identified as Clifton Rushing Jr.

That's when police say Burns was shot multiple times and taken to the hospital where he was rushed into emergency surgery. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police say Rushing was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Wake Village Police Department was assisted by deputies of the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office, officers with Nash Police Department and Troopers of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

