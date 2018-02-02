SFD: Man accidentally sets couch, storage unit on fire

A Shreveport man is recovering after firefighters say he accidentatlly set a couch on fire Friday morning. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

A Shreveport man is recovering after firefighters say he accidentally set a couch on fire Friday morning.

The fire happened around 7:30 a.m. at a storage building in the 100 block of Braswell Road.

When firefighters arrived they reported that the home was fully involved in flames.

Firefighters say a man in his 60s was sleeping in the storage unit without utilities when he started a fire to get warm.

The fire reportedly spread to the rest of the storage, according to Shreveport Fire Department Spokesman Fred Sanders.

Firefighters had the fire under control just before 8 a.m.

The fire also damaged a nearby mobile home, according to crews on scene.

