BCPD release surveillance images of men suspected of beating another man

Bossier City Police are trying to identify three men caught on security cameras who are believed to be involved in the beating of another man in early January.

The incident happened on the evening of January 3 at the Mirage Apartments in the 1700 block of East Texas Street.

The victim suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information that can help police identify the suspects in the case is asked to contact Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100.

They can also submit a tip through the website or the P3tips mobile app.

All tips submitted to Bossier Crimes Stoppers by phone or electronically are secure and anonymous.

Persons who provide information that leads to an arrest are eligible for a cash reward.

