SPD looking for person suspected in stabbing death of another man

Violent Crimes Investigators were able to locate video footage of the suspect that they believe is responsible for Lee’s murder and are asking for help to identify them. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Shreveport police are asking for help to identify a person who they think may be connected to the stabbing death of another man.

On October 15, 2017, just before 8 p.m., police say the victim, 19-year-old Cameron Lee arrived at University Health hospital with at least one stab wound to the torso.

Lee later died from his injuries.

Police say Lee lived in the 5600 block of Kent Avenue and officers found a crime scene where they believed he was stabbed in the same hundred block.

Investigators learned that Lee had a visitor arrive at his residence just before the stabbing.

The visitor, who was wearing all black, was later seen running from the residence and was captured on surveillance video. Now, violent crimes investigators are asking for help to identify the person in the video.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000.00 reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of the person or persons responsible for Lee's murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crime Stoppers organization at 318-673-7373 or visit their website at Lockemup.org.

