Man accused of threatening worker, making a bomb threat

A Shreveport man is accused of threatening a worker at a restaurant and saying there was a bomb there.

Police say it happened Wednesday evening in Bossier City.

Now 32-year-old

Difonzio Atrail Kelly, of the 3800 block of Jackson Street, is being held in Bossier Maximum-Security Facility.

He faces a charge of simple assault for allegedly texting threatening messages to an employee at Applebee's in the 2100 block of Airline Drive.

Kelly also is accused of calling the restaurant Wednesday evening.

The worker who answered the phone told investigators that the caller said there was a bomb in the restaurant parking lot.

Bossier City Fire Department's bomb squad found no explosives or suspicious devices on the property.

Overnight, Bossier City and Shreveport police went to Kelly's residence and took him into custody.

He was booked into the Bossier City Jail and later was transferred to the prison at Plain Dealing, where he was booked at 7:10 a.m. Thursday.

In addition to the charge of simple assault, Kelly faces one count each of communicating of false information of planned arson and making harassing phone calls.

His bonds on the three charges total $56,000.

