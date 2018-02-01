Police seek identities of several suspected thieves

Police are searching for four men suspected of stealing guns from a Shreveport pawn shop in January.

It happened Jan. 10 at USA Pawn on North Market Street.

Police say the men managed to distract an employee and make off with at least two guns.

The men’s faces were caught on surveillance camera from the pawn shop.

The video shows the men getting into a burgundy Nissan sedan and driving away.

Police are asking anyone with any information to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373 or visiting the organization's website, lockemup.org.

