Water treatment becoming chlorine free in Texarkana

For the 30,000 customers of the Texarkana Water Utilities, a change is coming and officials say the change could cause problems for some but ultimately improve safety for the entire system.

“I make kin to giving the water distribution system a tetanus booster shot,” said J.D. Phillips, director of the Texarkana Water Utilities.

In the next few weeks, Texarkana Water Utilities customers will receive a mailout over the next few days on how the water department will treat.

The change is a recommendation from the Environmental Protection Agency, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and the Arkansas Department of Health.

“The water will totally be safe to drink at all times,” Phillips added.

The water company uses chlorine to disinfect the drinking water supply.

Soon, during a 6-8 week period, the treatment will be free chlorine.

Phillips says customers may smell more chlorine in their water.

“We will still be below the maximum levels by the EPA. You might get a little discolor of water because of the flushing we will be doing.”

Phillips says those who may see discoloration should flush faucets until their water clears and not wash clothes during times of discoloration.

“Kind of help shock the system to be sure you don’t have any bugs in the system that have gotten used to living in chloramine and it is just a good maintenance program.

If anyone has questions or concerns regarding the temporary conversion or wish to report a problem, call the Texarkana Water Utilities at 903-798-3850.

