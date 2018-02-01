KSLA Salutes: Barksdale Officers' Spouses' Club

Military life can be stressful for the entire family, especially for spouses who work hard to keep things together and as normal as possible. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Military life can be stressful for the entire family, especially for spouses who work hard to keep things together and as normal as possible.

There's a spouses group on Barksdale Air Force Base designed to help ease the sometimes struggle of military life, while giving them a charitable drive and purpose.



"I think it’s really hard when you move every two or three years, to get to know people and meeting people can be really difficult," said Yiotula Shilland.

"My husband deployed, and I was looking for a way to get to know more spouses in the community," explained Crystal Lohman.

That's where the Barksdale Officers' Spouses' Club comes in.

"It’s a social and philanthropic group, so we provide a social outlet for officer spouses, lots of moms, give them something to do and to get to know people when they move to Barksdale Air Force Base, and we also do a lot of charity," explained Shilland.

Helping to foster the bonds and support between spouses, and not necessarily all women, noting the group at Barksdale has several males that are active in the group.

"It means so many things, it means friendships, it means community, it’s a great way for me as a newer military spouse to learn more about what the military is in general," expressed Lohman, "It’s about really belonging to the community in general, so as spouses we want to belong to our own community, but we also want to have a bigger part in the general community where we live."

Lohman says the group helps to make the Shreveport-Bossier area feel like home.

"So monthly on the social side we go into the community, we visit and patronize different businesses we have our socials there, it's a gathering for us to get to know each other, but also to get to know the greater community and then we have the charitable side."

Which includes small-scale projects throughout the year, and their big event, the annual Shamrock Shuffle 5k which raises scholarship money for military spouses and children to continue their education.

.Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.