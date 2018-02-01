No classes Friday at North Caddo Elementary/Middle School in Vivian

A Caddo Parish school will reopen on Thursday following a closure due to a flu outbreak on Wednesday.

A Caddo Parish school will reopen on Thursday following a closure due to a flu outbreak on Wednesday.

The one-day closure is because of a high number of absences due to influenza and the stomach flu, the superintendent's office reports.

The one-day closure is because of a high number of absences due to influenza and the stomach flu, the superintendent's office reports.

Many and Zwolle elementary schools are closed Feb. 2 because of a high number of absences due to influenza and the stomach flu (Source: KSLA News 12)

Many and Zwolle elementary schools are closed Feb. 2 because of a high number of absences due to influenza and the stomach flu (Source: KSLA News 12)

Due to the flu, there are no classes Feb. 2 at North Caddo Elementary/Middle School in Vivian. (Source: KSLA News 12)

North Caddo Elementary/Middle School again is closed due to staffers and students being out sick with the flu and flu-like symptoms.

There will be no classes Friday at the campus in Vivian.

Caddo School District's custodial team is back at the school this afternoon and will resume cleanup efforts Friday.

"In the northern portion of our parish, we have seen a sizable increase in the flu and flu-like symptoms over the course of the past two weeks," Caddo School District spokeswoman Mary Wood said.

Classes at North Caddo Elementary/Middle are expected to resume Monday.

"We ask families to keep in mind guidance from the CDC and other health agencies, which caution parents to not allow students to return to school until they have been fever free for a minimum of 24 hours," Wood said.

The School District also is encouraging parents to take this opportunity to clean their children's personal items such as backpacks, jackets and lunchboxes.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.