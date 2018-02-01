Shreveport police gear up for drunken drivers during Mardi Gras

Shreveport police are gearing up to remove drunken drivers off roadways during the Mardi Gras season.

It’s Carnival season around here in the ArkLaTex, which means parades, food and good times with family and friends.

And to help keep the good times rolling, Shreveport police are warning drivers not to drink and drive.

Friday through Feb. 14, officers will patrol streets as part of their Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

No matter where you drive in the United States, it is illegal to drive with a blood-alcohol concentration of .08 or higher.

Yet every year, about one-third of all roadway deaths involve drunken drivers.

The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over high-visibility enforcement campaign is law enforcement’s way of saying loud and clear that drunken driving will not be tolerated in our community.

