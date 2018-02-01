Flu, stomach bug close Many Elementary, Zwolle Elementary

Classes are expected to continue Monday morning at a Caddo Parish middle school after a flu outbreak forced the doors to close on Friday.

Extra cleaning staff was brought in to disinfect Donnie Bickham Middle School after it was closed. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Class to resume after school closed due to flu outbreak

Arkansas health officials say another two dozen people have died from the flu, pushing the number of deaths this season to 94.

A Caddo Parish school will reopen on Thursday following a closure due to a flu outbreak on Wednesday.

North Caddo Elementary to reopen on Thursday following flu outbreak

North Caddo Elementary/Middle School again is closed due to staffers and students being out sick with the flu and flu-like symptoms.

Due to the flu, there are no classes Feb. 2 at North Caddo Elementary/Middle School in Vivian. (Source: KSLA News 12)

No classes Friday at North Caddo Elementary/Middle School in Vivian

Many and Zwolle elementary schools are closed Feb. 2 because of a high number of absences due to influenza and the stomach flu (Source: KSLA News 12)

There will be no classes Friday at two Sabine Parish schools.

Many Elementary and Zwolle Elementary are the only two schools dismissed at this time.

The one-day closure is because of a high number of absences due to influenza and the stomach flu, the superintendent's office reports.

