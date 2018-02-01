Flu, stomach bug close Many Elementary, Zwolle Elementary - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Flu, stomach bug close Many Elementary, Zwolle Elementary

SABINE PARISH, LA (KSLA) -

There will be no classes Friday at two Sabine Parish schools.

Many Elementary and Zwolle Elementary are the only two schools dismissed at this time.

The one-day closure is because of a high number of absences due to influenza and the stomach flu, the superintendent's office reports.

