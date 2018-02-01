Shreveport clears way for Uber to come to town

The city of Shreveport has approved Uber's application to operate in the city. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Shreveport has approved Uber's application to operate its ride-sharing service in the city.

There's no immediate word on when the ride-sharing service will begin operating in Shreveport.

In September, council members deleted the hold-harmless clause from the city charter in an attempt to attract Uber, Lyft and other such companies.

Lyft has been operating in the Shreveport area for about three to four months.

Ride-sharing services also have been launching in other cities.

