Caddo coroner releases 2017 statistics

The Caddo Parish Coroner's office investigated 10,117 cases in 2017, an increase of more than 400 over the previous year, according to figures compiled by the coroner's administrative staff. (Source: KSLA News 12)

These cases were deaths, sanity, sexual assaults and continued tutorship.

The office recorded 3,091 death investigations in 2017: 60 homicides, 1,906 natural deaths, 116 accidental deaths, 34 suicides, six cases where the cause of death could not be determined and 14 cases with the outcome pending completion of investigations.

In addition, there were 290 deaths of people who came to Caddo from another parish and died here; those death investigations were remanded to the parish of residence.

Also, there were 666 deaths that were reported to the coroner’s office but after investigation were deemed not to be coroner's cases because the deaths did not meet the criteria mandated under the Louisiana state statutes.

The coroner's office also conducted 6,922 sanity investigations and investigated 103 Caddo Parish sexual assaults that were under police investigation.

Finally, there were 211 autopsies performed for the year. The coroner also conducted one "continued tutorship" investigation, done when a parent or other legal guardian requests legal rights to make financial and medical decisions for persons with a disability.

For historical comparisons, death statistics for Caddo Parish since Coroner Dr. Todd Thoma took office in 2009 follow:

2017

Death investigations: 3,091

Natural deaths: 1,906

Accidents: 115

Suicides: 34

Homicides: 60

Undetermined: 6

Out of parish: 290

Not a coroner's case: 666

Autopsies: 211

Sexual assault investigations: 220 (103 in Caddo Parish)

Sanity investigations: 268

Continued tutorship: 1

Pending: 14

Total investigations: 10,117

2016

Death investigations: 3,057

Natural deaths: 1,854

Accidents: 116

Suicides: 29

Homicides: 50

Undetermined: 8

Out of parish: 292

Not a coroner's case: 702

Autopsies: 209

Sexual assault investigations: 226 (122 in Caddo Parish)

Sanity investigations: 6,519

Continued tutorship: 1

Total investigations: 9,699

2015

Death investigations: 3,092

Natural deaths: 1,879

Accidents: 125

Suicides: 35

Homicides: 36

Undetermined: 18

Out of parish: 331

Not a coroner's case: 668

Autopsies: 210

Sexual assault investigations: 110

Sanity investigations: 6,328

Continued tutorship: 4

Total investigations: 9,534

2014

Death investigations: 3,092

Natural deaths: 1,895

Accidents: 117

Suicides: 39

Homicides: 34

Undetermined: 5

Out of parish: 332

Not a coroner's case: 670

Autopsies: 200

Sexual assault investigations: 104

Sanity investigations: 6,470

Continued tutorship: 4

Total investigations: 9,670

2013

Death investigations: 3,033

Natural deaths: 1,900

Accidents: 111

Suicides: 21

Homicides: 31

Undetermined: 13

Out of parish: 313

Not a coroner's case: 644

Autopsies: 164

Sexual assault investigations: 82

Sanity investigations: 6,286

Continued tutorship: 1

Total investigations: 9,402

2012

Death investigations: 2,965

Natural deaths: 2,040

Accidents: 81

Suicides: 27

Homicides: 23

Undetermined: 3

Out of parish: 235

Not a coroner's case: 556

Autopsies: 148

Sexual assault investigations: 140

Sanity investigations: 5,650

Continued tutorship: 5

Total investigations: 8,760

2011

Death investigations: 2,793

Natural deaths: 2,013

Accidents: 118

Suicides: 34

Homicides: 17

Undetermined: 11

Out of parish: 189

Not a coroner's case: 411

Autopsies: 203

Sexual assault investigations: 110

Sanity investigations: 6,263

Continued tutorship: 3

Total investigations: 9,169

2010

Death investigations: 2,774

Natural deaths: 1,805

Accidents: 127

Suicides: 21

Homicides: 38

Undetermined: 8

Out of parish: 221

Not a coroner's case: 554

Autopsies: 206

Sexual assault investigations: 153

Sanity investigations: 5,760

Continued tutorship: 0

Total investigations: 8,687

2009

Death investigations: 2,746

Natural deaths: 1,857

Accidents: 135

Suicides: 39

Homicides: 43

Undetermined: 9

Out of parish: 260

Not a coroner's case: 403

Autopsies: 227

Sexual assault investigations: 197

Sanity investigations: 4,793

Continued tutorship: 5

Total investigations: 7,741

