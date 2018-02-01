NWLA couple charged after allegedly physically abusing 4-year-old

A Caddo Parish couple has been arrested after Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office says a 4-year-old was abused in their care.

Kamre' Taylor, 20, and Antonio Nobles, 22, are charged with second-degree cruelty to juveniles, according to a news release.

A Department of Children and Family Services employee reported abuse to CPSO.

The 4-year-old was sent to University Health following a seizure. After an examination, medical staff found ligature marks on her wrist, loop-shaped scars on her thighs, a head injury and she was malnourished, according to CPSO.

DCFS removed the girl and three siblings, ages 7, 2, and 8 months, from the home.

Taylor and Nobles were booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.

