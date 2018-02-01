BPCC to hold program on domestic violence

A program held at Bossier Parish Community College on Thursday will explain laws surrounding domestic violence situations.

The event will begin at 12:30 p.m. in the BPCC Performing Arts Theatre (Building C). The event is free and open to the public.

The event will feature "a variety of information to help the community understand the legal impact of domestic violence laws and how they are applied," according to a news release sent by BPCC.

Judge Jeff Cox will speak at the event.

“Domestic Violence affects people from all walks of life,” said Judge Cox, in a news release. “Education about the law and how it affects you can be critical to how you and your family think about victims of domestic violence.”

Dan Cain, a professor of criminal justice pulled this program for students, faculty and the community.

“The issue of domestic violence growing concern among the local legal community,” Cain said in a news release. “Domestic violence does not discriminate. Anyone, regardless of race, religion or socioeconomic background can be a victim. It’s important to get the facts and know your rights. Judge Cox is one of the most knowledgeable persons in northwest Louisiana about the subject of domestic violence. More importantly, he truly cares about helping those who are going through, or have been victims.”

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.