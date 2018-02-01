Atmos Energy: Majority of customers have services restored in Converse, Pleasant Hill

The charges against Amanda Wright and Besline Jospeh include child abuse and assault.More >>
Attorneys for a former Dallas accountant condemned for fatally shooting his two young daughters while their mother listened helplessly on the phone hoped a federal court would keep him from being put to death.More >>
Investigators are now calling 87-year-old actor Robert Wagner a "person of interest" in the 1981 death of his wife Natalie Wood.More >>
Five days after first feeling sick, 15-year-old Kira Molina, of Coweta County, GA, died at the hospital from liver failure.More >>
One of two Wisconsin girls who tried to kill a classmate to win favor with fictional horror character Slender Man is being sentenced for her role in the attack.More >>
Police say a suspect has been arrested after a shooting at a Los Angeles school.More >>
Eleven-year-old Mary asked her sixth-grade teacher for help writing a letter to former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. Instead of "Hillary," The teacher addressed the letter to "Hiliar."More >>
Several changes were made in the high school football landscape in East Texas Thursday morning after the UIL announced the new districts alignments for 2018-2020.More >>
A man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend and her father in Newport News, Virginia in late July turned himself in to the Lynn County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday night.More >>
