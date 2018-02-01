Atmos Energy: Majority of customers have services restored in Converse, Pleasant Hill

After a natural gas outage impacted over 400 customers between Converse and Pleasant Hill, a remaining 90 customers are still waiting for reconnection.

Ann Laton Hayward, a spokeswoman for Atmos Energy said that employees are working to reconnect lines on Thursday morning.

The outage was due to a low-pressure leak on a six-inch pipeline on Atmos' supplier, Enlink Midstream.

Classes were canceled at Converse and Pleasant Hill high schools on Wednesday. However, students returned to school on Thursday morning.

If customers are still without natural gas, they are asked to call 1-888-286-6700.

