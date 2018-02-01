Jeff: Cold front to bring temps down for the weekend

A cold front today will bring temperatures back down for the weekend. A few showers arrive with the front Thursday and a little more rain may impact some of your weekend plans.

Clouds will continue increasing today with a few showers coming in for the afternoon. Temperatures will remain mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

A strong cold front will lead to a few showers with very gusty NW winds during the afternoon and evening. It's a wet and dry forecast on KSLA News 12 This Morning.https://t.co/54ypKUPNeM pic.twitter.com/WyqBPsJSPD — KSLA StormTracker 12 (@KSLAWeather) February 1, 2018

We'll turn cooler on Friday. Morning temperatures in the 30s will only warm into the mid 50s by afternoon. We will end the work week on a dry note.

Rain chances return by Saturday afternoon. We'll see mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 50s. Showers will taper off Sunday morning with partial clearing expected by afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the upper 50s to near 60.

More showers are possible with another cold front on Tuesday. Temperatures the first of next week will be mild with highs in the 60s.

