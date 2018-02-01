1 shot after attempting to break down door at home near Liberty Eylau

Police, law enforcement in Liberty Eylau are investigating a late night shooting on Wednesday that sent one man to an ArkLaTex hospital with serious injuries.

The shooting happened before 10 p.m., according to officers on the scene.

Police say the man was causing a disturbance at one home, and then left and went to another home on Bateson Lane in the wooded area near Liberty Elau.

When he showed up at the next home, he attempted to kick in the back door. That's when the homeowner shot him.

Police did not say if the man knew the homeowner.

