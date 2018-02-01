RAW VIDEO: SUV catches fire; woman, 2 kids get out safely

A vehicle burns on a neighborhood street in Haughton. (Source: KSLA News 12 viewer Sherry Torres)

Smoke and flames made for some tense moments in a Bossier Parish neighborhood.

It happened about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday off Wafer Road in Haughton.

A vehicle caught fire on Amanda Lane, sending smoke billowing and flames shooting into the air.

"My neighbor's car blew up all of the sudden," said KSLA News 12 viewer Sherry Torres, who shared video she shot as firefighters doused the flames.

Torres said the motorist and two children, possibly her grandchildren, got out safely.

