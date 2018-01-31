Man's body found in trunk of burning car

A man's body has been found in a burning vehicle, authorities say.

The discovery was made Wednesday evening in Shreveport's Cedar Grove neighborhood.

"We have not been able to identify who is in the car or who the car belongs to yet," police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.

Firefighters were called at 8:20 p.m. to fight a vehicle fire on Southern Avenue between East 61st and East 63rd streets, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

They found the burning sedan in an alley behind East 61st Street between Southern and Lexington avenues, Hines said.

The body was discovered in the trunk of a Mercury Marquis soon after the fire was extinguished.

In a news release, Cpl. Hines said the body was that of a man.

Nor have they determined how the fire started.

There are 16 Shreveport police and three fire units on the scene.

A representative of the Caddo coroner's office also has joined the investigation.

The coroner's office is taking custody of the remains and are working to identify and determine the cause and manner of his

The car, which was heavily damaged in the fire, is being impounded as evidence.

Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the identity of the person or persons responsible for the crime.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit www.lockemup.org.

