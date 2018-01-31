Calvary cheers Doug Pederson on toward Super Bowl

The Super Bowl-bound Philadelphia Eagles' Doug Pederson coached at Calvary Baptist Academy in Shreveport from 2005-08. (Source: KSLA News 12)

In a place where most football fans say "Who Dat" and root for "Dem Boys, Coach Doug Pederson has created a lot of Philadelphia Eagles fans in Shreveport.

He coached at Calvary Baptist Academy from 2005-08.

Now as we inch closer to the Super Bowl, excitement is growing among past and current students and staffers at Calvary Baptist.

"It's fun to root for people you know. Not only do we know his name, he knows our name. And that's cool," guidance counselor Angela May said.

A student was fake-suspended for wearing a Patriots shirt to school.

The chapel band class made a song to convince school administration to let them have spirit week this week.

Spirit week means students and staffers don't have to wear their school uniforms.

And videos posted on social media by Superintendent Chad McDowell show classrooms cheering on Pederson.

"It's really just a celebration, a way to have fun and to bring more attention to the fact that Coach Pederson spent 4 years here coaching high school football," McDowell said.

It was 2005 when Pederson first walked the halls and football fields at Calvary Baptist, brought on by then-Athletics Director Johnny Booty to lead a startup program.

During Pederson's tenure as head coach, the Cavs appeared in back-to-back Class 2A state semifinal games and won a district championship.

"It was just our high school football team and him prepping our kids. And yet he worked at it as hard as if he was at the Super Bowl. And I think that's why he's there," Booty said.

Hayden Slack is among those who played football for Pederson at Calvary Baptist.

"He was incredible. He knew the game inside and out," Slack recalled.

"He was very knowledgeable but could relate NFL-type level of offense to high school."

Slack said he never would have gone on to play college football if it were not for Pederson, who also taught him lessons like doing the little things right in life and on the field.

"He could take guys like me who maybe weren't the most gifted and get the most out of people. He always believed in me, and I was always grateful for that."

In 2015, Pederson told KSLA News 12 how much his relationships with his students meant to him.

"I miss that relationship with the players," he said at the time.

"That's one thing I took away from my time at Calvary was watching these young boys turn into young men."

So even though Philadelphia is far away from Shreveport, there will be plenty of Eagles fans right here cheering on their hometown coach.

