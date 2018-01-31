Guilty plea could be major break in Block Boyz case

A member of the Block Boyz has agreed to testify against fellow gang members in exchange for a reduced charge.

The group is prevalent in Baton Rouge and New Orleans. Its members face charges linked to shootings, robberies, drug dealing and threats in Shreveport.

In all, nine people are facing charges in connection with more than 60 crimes in the Shreveport area dating back to May of 2012.

Rodrick Hicks’ guilty plea may be the break prosecutors and law enforcement were hoping for, including Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator.

“Once you have one of them that crumbles, then it’s kind of like the dominoes and hopefully this domino will force all the others to go down through his truthful testimony and it always makes you feel good when somebody final does plead guilty to something like this,” said Sheriff Prator.

KSLA News 12 obtained court documents that show Hicks pleaded guilty to a federal racketeering charge. That means he knew about and took part in gang-related activity.

The court records also show he admitted to having a gun and shooting into a car full of people in April of 2016.

“No matter whether it’s the District Attorney for Caddo or whether it’s the U.S. Attorney for the United States or whoever it is, we in law enforcement are going to do everything possible to get you arrested, to bring you to justice, and then in some cases like this and felons in possession of firearms and shooting one another and all those other stupid things they do, you’re going to be held accountable,” said Sheriff Prator.

Hicks now faces a lesser charge with a maximum of 20 years in prison and a fine no more than $250,000.

Hicks is not set to be sentenced until October ensuring he upholds his end of the deal.

