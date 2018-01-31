2 men accused of leading police on brief chase in stolen vehicle

Two men accused of leading police on a brief chase after reportedly stealing a vehicle are now in custody. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Two men accused of leading police on a brief chase after reportedly stealing a vehicle are now in custody.

Darogesha Jenkins, 18, and Rodrick Robinson, 20, are charged with possession of stolen things and resisting an officer.

Shreveport officers responded to suspicious activity in the 300 block of Bellmead Street just before 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they tried to stop a gray Dodge Ram pickup truck leaving the area.

The driver of the vehicle would not stop, leading officers on a chase.

The chase ended in the 4700 block of 3 L Westwood Park Drive after the suspects abruptly stopped the vehicle and ran away into a home.

Jenkins and Robinson were later caught without incident.

Officers searched the home and found two stolen handguns and two stolen handgun magazines.

It was later learned that there was a third suspect in the stolen Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.