Shreveport family of 4 loses everything in house fire

A Shreveport family of four escaped their burning home with nothing but the clothes on their backs. Now, they are working to rebuild.

"I was in my bed and I heard the smoke alarm go off," said Cheryl Gray.



Wrapped in only a blanket Gray watched as the home she raised her children in was swallowed up by flames.



"So that caused me to get up and holler. I hear a smoke alarm and by the time we ran around to the other side of the house the flames were coming from the kitchen," Gray said.



KSLA News 12 cameras got a glimpse of Gray just moments after she escaped her burning home on the 1100 block of Portland Avenue Tuesday night.



"We were notified about 10 after six. First units arrived on scene with 10 minutes. Engine 4 reported heavy flames coming from all windows and doors of the home. They started protecting exposures as well as extinguishing the fire," said Assistant Fire Chief Fred Sanders.



When the fire first began Gray was inside the home with her daughter and her two grandsons. The family says it was by the grace of God that they made it out before firefighters arrived.



"It was really a spare of the moment thing, I didn't know what to say or what to think I just wanted to get them out of the house and make sure everybody was ok," said Erishawna Scott, who also lived in the home.



Fire officials say the fire was accidental and started on top of the stove. But the family says they are always cautious and believe the fire was a freak accident.



"It wasn't boiling that long, at least 10-15 minutes so I don't understand how that could have been the cause of it," Scott said.



The blaze leaves them with only memories and the clothes on their backs.



"We lost everything but our life. Just thanking God that they're still here. My kids lost all their clothes, all their school clothes, all their shoes everything. The only thing they have is what they made it outside with."

The family has set up a Gofundmepage for anyone who would like to help them in their time of need.

