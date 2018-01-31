Man accused of snatching money from another's hand

Michael Richardson, 34, is charged with simple robbery and misdemeanor theft. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

A man is behind bars Friday morning on charges of him snatching and grabbing money from another’s hand last year.

Michael Richardson, 34, is charged with simple robbery and misdemeanor theft.

Back on Dec. 20, 2017, just after 8:30 p.m. officers were called to reports of a robbery in the 900 block of West 70th Street.

The victim told police he was walking down the street when a white Chevy Impala pulled up next to him.

The driver of the Impala jumped out of the vehicle and snatched an undisclosed amount of money from the victim’s hand.

The victim took note of the tag number and told officers.

Richardson was taken into custody around 10 a.m. from a family member’s residence.

He is being held at the Shreveport City Jail.

