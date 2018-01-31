DAV Chapter donates to women veterans monument fund

An effort to build a female veterans monument is coming to reality, one donation at a time.

Last July, the Women Veterans of the ArkLaTex set out to secure funding for a very personal project. The group is working towards erecting a bronze statue at the Veterans Memorial at the Bossier City Municipal Complex, in honor of all female service members.

Wednesday afternoon, the local Disabled American Veterans (DAV) chapter donated $3,000 to their cause.

"Women just have not been recognized, they haven’t really been helped that much as far as the veteran organizations go, and they served just like we did," expressed DAV Chapter 30 Commander, Mike McTiernan, "Women are there to help, women are there to help us in the communities, we need more of them serving."

The group has a goal of raising $100,000, any money not used towards the statue will be placed into a trust which will be used to help women veterans in the local area.

