Missing Benton teenager found safe

Adrianna Marie Wilson, 16, of Benton, has been found safe. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

A 16-year-old has been found safe after being missing for 24 hours.

Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff's Office say the teenager has been found around 7 p.m.

Adrianna Marie Wilson was last seen at her home in Benton, authorities say.

She was wearing a purple Benton High School hoodie and black and white floral leggings.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.