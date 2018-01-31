BCPD: Driver not injured in rollover crash along I-220

Officers from Bossier City Police Departmet are on scene of a crash along Interstate 220 Wednesday morning. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

Officers from Bossier City Police Department are on the scene of a crash along Interstate 220 Wednesday morning.

Police spokesman Mark Natale says a vehicle was traveling along I-220 eastbound just east of Airline Drive when another vehicle also going eastbound quickly changed lanes and cut off the first vehicle causing it to swerve off the road and roll over in the median.

The driver of the vehicle that rolled over was not injured according to Natale.

Both lanes will close briefly during cleanup, according to crews on scene.

