Shreveport vacant house destroyed by fire

Shreveport Fire Department is investigating after a fire destroyed a vacant home Tuesday night.

It happened just before 11 p.m. in the 4500 block of Lyba Street.

Firefighters say when they arrived the house was fully engulfed in flames.

Crews reportedly had the blaze under control in about 20 minutes.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

