Shreveport man charged with attempted murder after being shot

A Shreveport man has been charged with attempted murder for a shooting that happened in early January after he showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police say 26-year-old Terrence Wilson was arrested for one count of attempted second-degree murder and home invasion from January 7.

The victim, identified as 30-year-old Jerry James showed up at University Health with two gunshot wounds to his leg.

Detectives say James and a friend went to a home in the 500 block of Fuller Street to allegedly purchase illegal drugs.

James and Wilson reportedly began arguing and that's when police say Wilson shot James twice.

James’ friend took him to University Health Hospital with what were described as non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they had help from witnesses which led them to Wilson.

Wilson had an outstanding warrant for Home Invasion stemming from an unrelated incident.

On January 18, detectives say they contacted Wilson after he arrived at University Health Hospital suffering from gunshot injuries. That matter remains under investigation.

Wilson was taken into custody and booked into the Shreveport City Jail on his charges following his release from the hospital then transferred to the Caddo Correctional Center.

His bond is set at $300,000.00.

Police say Wilson was arrested before on at least three other unrelated weapons charges dating back to 2006.

