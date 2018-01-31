Woman dies after being found shot in Texarkana, TX alley

A Texarkana woman is in the hospital after a shooting Tuesday night. (Source: Fred Gamble/ KSLA News 12)

Texarkana, TX police say a woman who was found shot in the head in an alley Tuesday night has died.

The woman was identified by police as 23-year-old Kaitlin Lee.

Police say they were called out to the 200 block of Apache Trail for a disturbance around 9:30 p.m.

When officers got there they reported the disturbance was clear, but less than 10 minutes later they got a call about a woman lying in an alley near Brookwood Drive suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Lee was taken to St. Michael's Hospital in Texarkana where she later died, according to police.

Witnesses say they saw several people running from the area where she was found, but police have not made any arrests at this time.

At this time police do not believe the gunman was a part of the disturbance since Lee was found at a separate location.

The shooting is under investigation.

