Woman dies after being found shot in Texarkana, TX alley

Texarkana, TX police say a woman who was found shot in the head in an alley Tuesday night has died.

The woman was identified by police as 23-year-old Kaitlin Lee.

Police say they were called out around 9:30 p.m. to the 200 block of Apache Trail for a disturbance involving about 20 juveniles.

The 9-1-1 caller told police several gunshots had been fired and the group had fled towards Wade Lane.

When officers got there they reported the disturbance was clear, but less than 10 minutes later they got a call about a woman lying in an alley south of Brookwood Drive suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Lee was taken to Christus St. Michael Hospital in Texarkana where she later died early Wednesday morning, according to police.

Detectives do not believe Lee was involved in the disturbance and was likely struck by a stray bullet.

The investigation continues as detectives continue to try to identify and interview those involved in the disturbance.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact the Texarkana Texas Police Department at 903-798-3116 or CrimeStoppers at 903-793-STOP.

This is the first homicide this year in Texarkana, TX.

