CPSO: Man killed by deputy in crash

Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating after a deputy was involved in a crash Tuesday night that left a man dead.

The sheriff's office says it happened around 9:45 p.m. on West 70th street.

Deputies say Sergeant Pat Brooks was driving eastbound when he hit a pedestrian wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Investigators say there were no street lights and very little lighting in the area.

The victim was taken to University Health where he later died. He has not yet been identified.

Sgt. Brooks was reportedly driving a marked vehicle and had just left an off-duty job.

The crash remains under investigation by deputies with the Caddo Sheriff's Office Traffic Safety Unit and Patrol Division.

