Part of I-20 reopened after lumber spill

Part of Interstate 20 in Shreveport has reopened after workers cleared lumber someone spilled on the westbound side of the highway.

It happened at 10:04 p.m. along I-20W at Greenwood Road, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

More lumber was found as far west as Hearne Avenue.

Westbound traffic was diverted onto Lakeshore Drive.

Eastbound motorists were detoured via Greenwood Road, a dispatcher said.

All lanes are open on I-20 West at Lakeshore Drive. Congestion from this incident is minimal. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) January 31, 2018

Authorities have yet to find the truck that lost the load.

