Lumber spill closes part of I-20

Part of Interstate 20 in Shreveport is shut down.

Workers are trying to clear lumber someone spilled on the westbound side of the highway.

It happened at 10:04 p.m. along I-20W at Greenwood Road, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

More lumber was found as far west as Hearne Avenue.

Westbound traffic is being diverted onto Lakeshore Drive.

Eastbound motorists were being detoured via Greenwood Road, a dispatcher said.

I-20 West is closed at Lakeshore Drive due to debris in the roadway. Congestion from this incident is minimal. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) January 31, 2018

Authorities have yet to find the truck that lost the load.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

