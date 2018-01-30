Arkansas might see a record number of flu-related deaths

Heart attack risk higher right after flu strikes for older people.

Louisiana's health department is offering free flu shots from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at sites throughout the state. Here's how to find the clinic nearest to you.

They are shots to help protect you from the flu. And they are being offered for free Wednesday afternoon. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Health officials say the flu blanketed the US again last week for the third straight week.

Flu widespread across US for third straight week

To help with the record numbers, Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta added a mobile ER facility to handle the overflow.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas health officials say another two dozen people have died from the flu, pushing the number of deaths this season to 94.

The state Department of Health said Tuesday that Arkansas may not have seen its peak number of flu cases.

It said that, based on previous years, it would not be surprising for Arkansas to have more than 200 flu deaths before the season is over.

A number that high would be a modern record.

At a state Capitol news conference, Arkansas' surgeon general said it was not too late to receive a vaccine.

State Health Officer Dr. Nathaniel Smith said individual vaccines can also help the community at large by reducing the risk to the elderly, pregnant women and young children.

