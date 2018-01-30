Date set for next step in court battle over Confederate statue

A federal judge has penciled in a timeline for when the battle over Caddo Parish's Confederate monument will play out in court.

Among the dates in the next phase of litigation is April 30.

That's when a trial by judge is scheduled to get underway.

On Friday, a federal judge refused to halt removal of the monument from the north side of the Caddo Courthouse grounds in downtown Shreveport.

The court said the United Daughters of the Confederacy chapter could not prove it owns the land on which the monument sits.

