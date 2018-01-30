Undocumented immigrant accused of raping 7-year-old in Bossier Parish

A Haughton man, who’s reportedly been living as an undocumented immigrant in the U.S. for decades, is now behind bars for alleged sexual relations with a child.

Daniel Hernandez Del Angel, 43, was arrested on charges of first-degree rape and molestation of a juvenile.

Bossier detectives say Del Angel has engaged in sexual relations with a 7-year-old on at least five occasions over a six-month period.

Del Angel admitted to Bossier Parish authorities living illegally in the U.S. for almost 22 years.

Detectives are continuing their investigation into allegations of sexual relations Del Angel had with another young girl. He was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility Friday morning and faces a bond of $300,000.

