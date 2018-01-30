Illegal resident accused of raping juvenile in Bossier Parish

A Haughton man, who’s reportedly been living illegally in the U.S. for decades, is now behind bars for illegal sexual relations with a juvenile.

Daniel Hernandez Del Angel, 43, was arrested on charges of first-degree rape and molestation of a juvenile.

Bossier detectives say Del Angel has engaged in sexual relations with a 7-year-old on at least five occasions over a six-month period.

Del Angel admitted to living illegally in the U.S. for almost 22 years.

He was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility Friday morning and faces a bond of $300,000.

Detectives are continuing their investigation into allegations of sexual relations Del Angel had with another young girl.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.