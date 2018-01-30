Victim missing after being wounded in shooting

Shreveport police are on the scene of shooting Tuesday evening where one person was shot. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police are on the scene of shooting Tuesday evening where one person is wounded.

Officers were called to 2100 block of Grimmett Drive on reports of shots fired called around 5:45 p.m.

Police say a man was shot and left in a private vehicle. As of now, the victim has not been located.

His wound does not appear to be serious, according to police.

Officers on the scene found multiple shell casings from two different caliber weapons.

Police were at the same apartment complex earlier Tuesday after a report of an armed man at a business nearby.

Police do not know if the two crimes are related at this point.

