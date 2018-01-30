Shreveport-Barksdale bridge closed for Mardi Gras parade

The Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge heading westbound will be closed Saturday afternoon for the Krewe of Centaur parade.

All traffic heading westbound on the bridge will be closed at 3 p.m.

The bridge closure will remain in effect until the parade is over later in the evening.

Service roads that run along Westgate Drive east of the bridge in Bossier City will remain open to traffic so motorists will be able to access businesses and residences in the area.

Click here to look at the parade route for the Krewe of Centaur.

