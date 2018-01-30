Part of Shreveport-Barksdale Hwy. bridge to close for parade

The westbound side of the Shreveport-Barksdale Highway bridge will be closed Saturday afternoon for the Krewe of Centaur's Mardi Gras parade.

The closure will start at 3 p.m. and will remain in effect until the procession is over later that evening.

Service roads that run along Westgate Drive east of the bridge in Bossier City will remain open to traffic

So motorists will be able to access businesses and residences in the area.

Click here to look at the parade route for the Krewe of Centaur.

