4 escape fire that destroys house on Portland Avenue

A person wrapped in a blanket stands and watches Jan. 30 as Shreveport firefighters battle a blaze that destroyed a home on Portland Avenue. (Source: Jasmine Payoute/KSLA News 12)

Four people escaped a blaze that destroyed a house just down the street from Booker T. Washington High School in Shreveport, authorities say.

The fire on Portland Avenue between Milam and Ashton streets was reported at 6:10 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

That's a couple blocks west of the school.

The residents were out of the wood-frame home before firefighters arrived at 6:12 p.m. and found the structure engulfed in flames, said Fred Sanders, assistant to the fire chief.

Shreveport Fire Department had 13 units fighting the fire.

The 27 firefighters began by trying to extinguish the fire and protect neighboring properties.

But the flames spread so rapidly, they had to go on the defensive, Sanders said.

The blaze was brought under control within a half-hour.

Firefighters have since determined that the fire was accidental and that it began on the stovetop in the kitchen.

No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze.

The American Red Cross has been asked to help the family displaced by the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

