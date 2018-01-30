Caddo school bus catches fire

Caddo school Bus 411 caught fire the afternoon of Jan. 30 outside Caddo Middle Magnet School. (Source: KSLA News 12 viewer)

There were some tense moments outside a Caddo school Tuesday afternoon.

And a KSLA News 12 viewer caught video of what happened.

Bus 411 caught fire at Caddo Middle Magnet.

No students were on the bus when it pulled up to the school, School District spokeswoman Mary Wood said.

The bus driver told school staffers that she smelled smoke.

The School District's transportation department and, in turn, the Shreveport Fire Department were notified.

No injuries were reported, Wood said.

The School District sent another bus to take Bus 411's students home.

Officials said they are not yet sure what caused the fire.

