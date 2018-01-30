Springhill man found guilty of kidnapping pastor sentenced 25 years

The state worker who sent the false missile alert to Hawaii phones believed the threat of an incoming missile was real, according to a preliminary report released Tuesday by the Federal Communications Commissions.More >>
The state worker who sent the false missile alert to Hawaii phones believed the threat of an incoming missile was real, according to a preliminary report released Tuesday by the Federal Communications Commissions.More >>
The actor was awaiting sentencing for child pornography charges.More >>
The actor was awaiting sentencing for child pornography charges.More >>
Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.More >>
Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.More >>
The seizure was one of the largest in UK history, Border Force officials said.More >>
The seizure was one of the largest in UK history, Border Force officials said.More >>
A strange video of a "shower rat" that seems to be bathing just like a human has been making its rounds across social media.More >>
A strange video of a "shower rat" that seems to be bathing just like a human has been making its rounds across social media.More >>
They were loved and respected by family, friends, and coworkers.More >>
They were loved and respected by family, friends, and coworkers.More >>
On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.More >>
On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.More >>
At fire house 12 in Waipahu, firefighters aren't just worried about their own health. They're worrying about their kids.More >>
At fire house 12 in Waipahu, firefighters aren't just worried about their own health. They're worrying about their kids.More >>
A 7-year-old boy from Hurt died Sunday morning a day after testing positive for the flu and strep throat.More >>
A 7-year-old boy from Hurt died Sunday morning a day after testing positive for the flu and strep throat.More >>