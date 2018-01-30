Springhill man found guilty of kidnapping pastor sentenced 25 years

A Springhill man was sentenced to 25 years in prison with no benefit following the kidnapping of a pastor last year.

Patrick Robinson, 33, was found guilty in November of the kidnapping of Pastor C.R. Collier at knife point following a domestic dispute at his ex-girlfriend's home, according to an email from Bossier Parish District Attorney Schuyler Marvin's office.

Robinson's criminal history began in 2001, and the Collier kidnapping made him a fourth-time offender.

Two of the other convictions were sex offenses.

“Thanks to the hard work of the Webster Parish Sheriff Department Deputies who worked this case, justice was done and a dangerous felon has been taken off the streets for a long time," said Hugo Holland, Assistant District Attorney who prosecuted the case, in an email.

