Bossier Council to tackle open container laws, city employee hiring and raises

A busy agenda awaits Bossier city councilors on Tuesday afternoon.

During the meeting, council members will take a final vote on an ordinance allowing drinking in the festival plaza region of the new East Bank Development.

The measure would allow people to drink alcoholic beverages in designated plastic containers in that area.

A previous ordinance allowing for a larger area that included the Louisiana Boardwalk failed late last year.

Council members will also consider whether to give up the council's power of hiring authority within the city.

Currently, the council must approve the hiring and salary of all city positions. The ordinance was implemented in 2010 during a budget crisis, but council members are now considering repealing it.

A third item would give police, fire and all other city employees a raise.

An ordinance to appropriate $2.55 million dollars for those raises is also up for a final vote today.

