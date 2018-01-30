Bossier City Council approves pay raises, open container law

Bossier City municipal workers soon will get an extra $200 a month.

City Council members unanimously agreed Tuesday to give all city employees a raise.

The $2.55 million needed to fund the pay increases will come from the city's general fund, which has a $4 million surplus.

And once the old city retirement system becomes fully funded, all city workers - including fire and police personnel - will get another $200 a month for a total of an extra $400 a month.

Officials expect that to happen by the end of the year.

It's the first raise to base pay since 2008. However, police and firefighters get a state mandated 2 percent raise every year. And late last year, council members agreed to give non-public safety employees the equivalent of a 2 percent raise in the 2018 budget.

Bossier City Fire Chief Brad Zagone said the new raises will be good for morale.

"They answer the call every time the call goes off and the do an awesome job," said Chief Zagone. "So to reward them somehow with a pay raise is the best thing that could happen."

The raises also will help the Police Department keep and hire officers looking for competitive pay, said B.J. Sanford, president of the Bossier City police union.

"This is going to help us not just as far as living expenses, but also when hiring. The more money we pay, the better officer we are going to hire," he said.

Also Tuesday, council members approved of allowing drinking in the festival plaza area of the city's new East Bank Development.

The vote was 4-2 with Councilmen Jeffery Darby and Jeff Free voting against the proposal.

The measure lets people drink alcoholic beverages in designated plastic containers.

Last year, a proposal to allow public drinking in a larger area - including Louisiana Boardwalk - failed.

Council members were unwilling Tuesday to give up their hiring authority.

An ordinance implemented during a budget crisis in 2010 requires council approval of all city hiring and salary decisions.

Council members unanimously turned down a proposal Tuesday that would have repealed the 2010 ordinance.

